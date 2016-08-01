Having already qualified for next season’s Europa League, Vincenzo Montella’s AC Milan will look to end season on a high when they head to Stadio Sant'Elia in Sardinia to lock horns with Cagliari.

Last week’s 3-0 win over Roberto Donadoni’s Bologna played a part in helping the rossoneri confirm an entry into next season’s Europa League competition, after having done well during a season in which they started off very well. Montella’s men were as high as second at a point of time, but fell off the pace.

With sixth placed now confirmed though, Montella did express satisfaction about how the season has panned out, also confirming that he will not leave the club. The former Fiorentina boss, who is said to be on good terms with new Chinese owners, is reportedly very close to capturing the duo of Franck Kessie and Ricardo Rodriguez already.

As far as Cagliari go though, Massimo Rastelli’s men will be happy to have avoided relegation with the club now 14 points away from the dreaded red zone. They were lurking close to going down a season after coming back up, but four wins in the last eight games have brought them back upto where they would have expected.

Milan did win the reverse fixture 1-0 thanks to a late Carlos Bacca strike.