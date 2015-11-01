Serie A, Chievo-Napoli: confirmed line-ups

Napoli travel to Chievo after the mid-week Champions League loss against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu. The partenopei will be facing Chievo to cement their Champions League placement and frustrate Inter’s attempt to qualify for Europe’s elite competition. No member of the club will talk to media as the team has been banned on talking to press after the president’s criticisms towards Maurizio Sarri after the Bernabeu defeat. Here you can check the confirmed lineups and the live updates from the Stadio Bentegodi.

