Roma will look to stage a huge step to securing second place and automatic entry into next season’s Champions League as they head to the Stadio Bentegodi to face Chievo this afternoon. Luciano Spalletti’s men are a point in front of third-placed Napoli and know there is no room for error going into the final two rounds of the season.



With the Partenopei playing later this evening, Spalletti knows a win and a four point cushion will ramp up the pressure on Maurizio Sarri’s men ahead of their home tie against Fiorentina.