Verona are interested in signing Georges-Kevin N’Koudou,

The Tottenham outcast has struggled to break through in the Premier League, and is set to be offered a second chance by the newly-promoted Serie A side.

Brought in a year ago by Spurs for

11 million, he has failed to replicate the form that he displayed in France, where he scored five Ligue 1 goals in his last season there.

The winger is already considered to be a goner by many fans of the Lilywhites, prompting Hellas to offer to take him off their hands for a year.

N’Koudou would be a replacement for Antonio Cassano, who retired twice this summer after joining Verona, who look light upfront for some.

Roma have also been interested in N’Koudou for a while, ex-sporting director Fredric Massara also asking for a loan a few months ago when he travelled to London.