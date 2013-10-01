Serie A club enquire after €11m Spurs winger
22 August at 16:50Verona are interested in signing Georges-Kevin N’Koudou, according to Sky Italia.
The Tottenham outcast has struggled to break through in the Premier League, and is set to be offered a second chance by the newly-promoted Serie A side.
Brought in a year ago by Spurs for €11 million, he has failed to replicate the form that he displayed in France, where he scored five Ligue 1 goals in his last season there.
The winger is already considered to be a goner by many fans of the Lilywhites, prompting Hellas to offer to take him off their hands for a year.
N’Koudou would be a replacement for Antonio Cassano, who retired twice this summer after joining Verona, who look light upfront for some.
Roma have also been interested in N’Koudou for a while, ex-sporting director Fredric Massara also asking for a loan a few months ago when he travelled to London.
