Serie A club refuses offers for Liverpool, Leicester targets
05 January at 14:10Leicester City have had an offer rejected for a big-name Serie A defender, while Roma have been unable to land a major Liverpool target.
Francesco Acerbi and Gregoire Defrel have starred for Sassuolo this season, but aren’t going anywhere, if director of sport Giovanni Carnevali has anything to say about it.
Speaking to Tuttosport (via Goal.Com), the Sassuolo Number One claims that Roma have had offers for Defrel and young star Lorenzo Pellegrini rejected.
“Thanks to president Squinzi’s management, we don’t need to sell anyone.
“Roma asked us for Pellegrini and Defrel.
“Leicester, for their part, wanted Acerbi, but we refused everyone”.
Defrel has scored 13 Serie A goals since joining Sassuolo last season, and has already banged in six this season.
Liverpool need alternatives at centre-forward, with Sadio Mane’ heading to the African Cup of Nations with Senegal and Daniel Sturridge seemingly not enough of a fit to warrant regular playing time with the Reds.
The 25-year-old Defrel has been considered by the Reds, though it looks like Sassuolo are standing their ground, as they have on Acerbi.
Acerbi has done well enough since leaving Milan to warrant interest from Inter Milan, though it is unsure where they will find the money to fund such a move.
