Leicester City have had an offer rejected for a big-name Serie A defender, while Roma have been unable to land a major Liverpool target.

Francesco Acerbi and Gregoire Defrel have starred for Sassuolo this season, but aren’t going anywhere, if director of sport Giovanni Carnevali has anything to say about it.

Speaking to

“Thanks to president Squinzi’s management, we don’t need to sell anyone.

“Roma asked us for Pellegrini and Defrel.

“Leicester, for their part, wanted Acerbi, but we refused everyone”.

Defrel has scored 13 Serie A goals since joining Sassuolo last season, and has already banged in six this season.

Liverpool need alternatives at centre-forward, with Sadio Mane’ heading to the African Cup of Nations with Senegal and Daniel Sturridge seemingly not enough of a fit to warrant regular playing time with the Reds.

Acerbi has done well enough since leaving Milan to