Serie A clubs eye bargain moves as Chelsea set for summer revolution
04 April at 15:35Chelsea are not likely to qualify for the next Champions League. The Blues have been struggling through the current campaign and last week-end’s defeat against Tottenham was probably the last possibility Chelsea wasted to return in race to qualify for Europe’s elite competition.
Following the fiasco of this season, The Telegraph predicts several Blues will leave Stamford Bridge in the summer. The likes of Thibaut Courtois, Eden Hazard, Pedro and Giroud are in fact expected to pack their suitcases and move elsewhere in the summer.
The same goes for David Luiz and Cesc Fabregas. According to reports in England they are also likely to leave Chelsea at the end of the season. The contracts of both players, however, expire in 2019 and that could make them interesting targets for top Serie A clubs that will be looking for midfield and defensive reinforcements in the summer.
Less than one year ago both Juventus and AC Milan were linked with a summer move for Cesc Fabregas.
