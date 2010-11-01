Serie A: Crotone-Juventus confirmed lineups

Juventus travel to Crotone to play their away Serie A game which was supposed to be played last December but was postponed for to let the bianconeri play the Italian Super cup final which they lost on penalties against AC Milan. Max Allegri’s side are enjoying a four-point lead over second-placed AS Roma and can stretch their lead to seven points if they win today. Here there are the confirmed lineups for today’s game. The kick-off is scheduled in 30 minutes.



Crotone: Cordaz; Rosi, Ceccherini, Ferrari, Mesbah; Sampirisi, Barberis, Capezzi, Stoian; Tonev, Falcinelli.

Juventus: Buffon, Dani Alves, Bonucci, Rugani, Asamoah, Khedira, Rincon, Pjaca, Dybala, Mandzukic, Higuain.

