Serie A: Crotone-Juventus |Confirmed lineups and live commentary

Juventus are set to take on Crotone in what should be a pretty one sided affair. You can follow the game with us right here on Calciomercato.com.



MATCH PREVIEW:



- Juventus have won all of their three Serie A games against Crotone.

- Six of the eight Juventus goals against Crotone have been scored in the second half.

- Juventus have won nine of their last 10 away Serie A games (D1).

- Crotone have lost in four of their last five league games (W1).

- In the last 19 Serie A games, Juventus have gained 53 points out of 57 (W17 D2), scoring 40 goals and conceding four.

- Crotone have scored four goals in the last 15 minutes of play, the joint-fewest in Serie A this season.

- Douglas Costa has provided 10 assists in all competitions (nine in Serie A).

- Crotone have conceded 12 headed goals, only Benevento (15) have conceded more in Serie A this season.

- Mario Mandzukic has scored one goal in each of the last three league games against Crotone.

- Four of the five Serie A goals scored by Marcello Trotta in this season have come at the Scida.



LIVE COMMENTARY: