The reverse fixture is one of the only two games Milan have won from a losing position this season.



Crotone have gained more points in their last four games (10) than in the previous 18 (nine).



Crotone have scored seven goals in their last four games, and they’ve fired 21 shots on target, one more than in the previous nine MDs.



Milan have scored nine goals in their last five games, but they’ve attempted 102 shots.



Crotone have scored 36% of their goals (10/28) in the last 15 minutes of play, including five of their last 10.

Milan have scored four of their last seven away Serie A goals after the 80th minute of play.



Crotone have scored two goals from outside the box, the joint lowest in this Serie A – Milan have scored 10 (fifth highest in the league).



Gianluca Lapadula has scored four goals in the eight Serie A games he’s started: he has the best mins/goals ratio among Milan’s players in this Serie A (142).



Diego Falcinelli has had a hand in eight of the last 11 Crotone goals: seven goals, one assist.

Simy Nwankwo has scored all three of his Serie A goals as substitute, right footed, after the 80th minute.Cordaz; Rohden; Crisetig; Nalini; Falcinelli; Ferrari; Ceccherini; Barberis; Rosi; Trotta; Martella.Donnarumma; Calabria; Zapata; Paletta; Vangioni; Mati; Kucka; Locatelli; Suso; Lapadula; Deulofeu.