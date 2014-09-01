Inter kick-off the Serie A weekend with a long trip to Reggio Calabria to face last season’s survival specialists Crotone. Luciano Spalletti’s men have a perfect record at the start of the new campaign and striker Mauro Icardi is in impressive form.



It looks like being another tough campaign for Davide Nicola’s Crotone despite huge backing from their supporters. It may be another case of a great escape to try to ensure Serie A survival for a third term.