The Nerazzurri will look to bounce back from an uninspiring home defeat last week as they travel south to Calabria to face Crotone.

Following last weekend’s hugely disappointing defeat to Sampdoria, Inter’s hopes of Champions League qualification are all but over and will now fight it out tooth and nail with bitter rivals AC Milan for the final European spot.



Coppa Italia finalists Juventus & Lazio are already in position to qualify for Europe, so sixth position in the Serie A table becomes very important as it offers the chance to play in the Europa League and at this latter stage of the campaign it’s looking like the best opportunity for Stefano Pioli's side.

Unfortunately for Inter they will be heading into the match without key man Roberto Gagliardini for the first time since his arrival at the club, although this shouldn’t take any pressure off Inter to get the win as they have more than enough quality to outplay Crotone.



In form full back Danilo D’Ambrosio signed a new contract midweek and will be expected to start in a back four that will have to stop Crotone’s top marksman Diego Falcinelli if they are to come away with the three points.

Final word: Time for errors and dropped points is now over for Inter. If they want Europe, they must win convincingly here to lead them into the derby full of confidence.