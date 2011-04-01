After their good start to the new campaign, Inter take their 100 per-cent record to Reggio Calabria this afternoon as they face Crotone in the opening Serie A match of the weekend.



TEAM NEWS:



Nerazzurri boss Luciano Spalletti has a wealth of options in midfield once again with young Roberto Gagliardini set to start ahead of Matias Vecino. Having already netted five goals in his opening three games and despite the upcoming mid-week round of matches, Argentine striker and captain Mauro Icardi looks set to lead the line once again.Spalletti’s only absentee is Joao Cancelo who is currently recovering from injury.



Crotone boss Davide Nicola will be without the injured Andrea Nalini this afternoon which means that Adrian Stoian and Marcus Rohden will play out wide for the hosts.



PROBABLE STARTING LINE-UPS:



Crotone (4-4-2) Cordaz; Faraoni, Cabrera, Ceccherini, Martella; Stoian, Barberis, Mandragora, Rohden; Budimir, Trotta



Inter (4-2-3-1) Handanovic; Dalbert, Miranda, Skriniar, D’Ambrosio; Gagliardini, Valero; Perisic, Mario, Candreva; Icardi