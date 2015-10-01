Serie A: Crotone v Roma 0-2 - As it happened

Roma head to Reggio Calabria this lunchtime to face relegation threatened Crotone. The home side are coming off a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Juventus in midweek despite a dogged performance for long periods of the game.



Now it’s their turn to host another top-three side with Luciano Spalletti’s men anxious to take all three points to leapfrog Napoli back into second place in the table as they look to secure automatic qualification into next season’s Champions League.