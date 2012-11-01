Serie A: De Rossi costs Roma crucial points, Milan disappoint, Napoli cruise

GENOA 1-1 ROMA:

Stephan El-Shaarawy gave Roma a sigh of relief in the 60th minute when he slotted home a gorgeous Alessandro Florenzi cross inside the box to give them a 1-0 lead over relegation zone Genoa.



However, only seven minutes later Daniele De Rossi failed his role as captain as he conceded a penalty kick by slapping Gianluca Lapadula inside the box, earning himself a red card in the process. Lapadula drilled it past Alisson for the equalizer. Just an inexcusable offense from the veteran.



The dropped points severely hurt Roma’s chances of unseating Juventus as the first Scudetto winners in six years.



MILAN 0-0 TORINO:

The whistles started emanating from fans at the San Siro in the 60th minute as AC Milan remained scoreless with Torino, despite desperate times for the hosts. Sinisa Mihajlovic came into his former home stadium for the second time and earned another hard-fought draw against a Milan team, this time his former employer.



Salvatore Sirigu was a revelation for his side yet again, making numerous match-saving saves deep into the second half. His biggest came in the 71st minute when he stopped Nikola Kalinic on a breakaway.



UDINESE 0-1 NAPOLI:

Jorginho’s first half penalty-kick rebound goal remained the difference for the visitors as they maintained their place atop Serie A.