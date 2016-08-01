Serie A duo pounces on AC Milan starlet
29 July at 18:10Serie A duo Crotone and Torino is interested in signing AC Milan striker Patrick Cutrone, calciomercato.com can exclusively reveal.
Both clubs have shown their interest in the promising striker and Crotone’s director of football Ursino has confirmed that the Italian starlet has been targeted by ‘The Sharks’.
“We are really interested in Cutrone”, the club’s DS said.
The 19-year-old striker netted a brace in AC Milan’s 4-0 win against Bayern Munich two weeks ago and has quickly become one of the most wanted young players in the Italian football panorama.
Crotone want to sign a new striker after the departure of Emanuele Falcinelli who made return to Sassuolo after a successful loan spell in Calabria last summer. The Italian striker netted 13 goals last season.
Torino, on the other hand, would sign Cutrone on loan to make him become Andrea Belotti’s back-up striker and at the moment there is no evidences that AC Milan could offer Torino a player-plus cash swap deal to sign Il Gallo.
