Serie A duo set sights on exciting Liverpool midfield target
07 January at 16:42Serie A clubs Lazio and Napoli are interested in signing Porto midfielder Ruben Neves, A Bola reports. The Portuguese footballer has two years and a half left in his contract with the Portuguese side and both Serie A clubs have set sights on the 19-year-old midfielder although they will find it hard to convince Porto to sell him in the January transfer window.
Despite his age, Ruben Neves has already registered 13 appearances in all competitions so far this season. The Portuguese starlet can cover several roles in midfield: from centre midfielder to right winger.
Ruben Neves will be one of the hottest names in the transfer market next summer. The talented midfielder is also a transfer target of Liverpool but the Reds will also struggle to find economic agreement with Porto in January.
The promising midfielder has yet to score his first season goal and made his Portugal national team debut last November when he played a friendly game against Russia.
