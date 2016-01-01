Serie A duo Roma and Juventus are still tracking Manchester United full back Matteo Darmian, reports say.

It is said that Chelsea and Manchester United haven’t lost track of Juventus’ Alex Sandro and with Stephan Lichtsteiner also possibly on his way out, the Old Lady see Roma’s Emerson Palmieri as a replacement. Roma are holding out for a fee in the region of 25 million euros and Juve see Darmian as an alternative, along with Hector Bellerin and Thomas Meunier.

Roma, on the other hand, want Darmian this January. Monchi likes the Italian a lot and is looking at him to replace Rick Karsdorp, who is currently out injured. Roma’s qualification for the next round in the Champions League would play a role in getting Darmian back to Italy not just in terms of prestige, but also because of the tournament bonuses the giallorossi will be handed in case of a progression.

If Roma drop into the Europa League, Monchi will look at cheaper alternatives in the likes of Barcelona’s Aleix Vidal and Atletico Madrid’s Sime Vrsjalko.

Kaustubh Pandey