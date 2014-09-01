Serie A : Fiorentina-Atalanta 1-0 |Confirmed lineups and live blog

Fiorentina are set to take on Atalanta in what should be a very competitive game. Pioli's club can make ground on Milan (who lost to Sampdoria) but Juve, Napoli, Inter , Roma and Lazio all won their respective game. You can follow the updates in our live blog by clicking on the Gallery section.



PRE-GAME STATS:



- Fiorentina are unbeaten in 10 league games against Atalanta (W8 D2).

- Atalanta have gone 16 games without winning in Florence (D6 L10)- Their last win came back in January 1993 (0-1).

- Fiorentina have scored and conceded in each of their last six home fixtures (W3 D1 L2).

- Atalanta have found the net in each of their last 12 away matches in Serie A – The last time they scored in 13 consecutive away games was in 1953.

- Fiorentina have conceded three headed goals in Serie A so far this season, more than any other side.

- Alejandro Gomez has never scored three goals in the opening five matches of a Serie A season.

- Josip Ilicic scored 29 goals in 105 league appearances for Fiorentina, with two goals and two assists in four games against the Viola in Serie A.



