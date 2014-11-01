



La Viola coach and former Juve player Paolo Sousa has a great opportunity to use this match to bolster confidence going into the second half of the season. Meanwhile, Max Allegri looks to this game as another step along the path towards Bianconeri success. Following Juventus’ midweek Coppa Italia victory over Atalanta (3-2), Allegri was disgruntled having given up two goals in the final twenty minutes. Both coaches will approach this match with a tactical patience and keen attention to detail.



League leaders Juventus travel to Tuscany this weekend in an important clash against ninth placed Fiorentina. Never a dull match when these clubs face off, emotions will run high and a loud and vibrant crowd is expected at the Stadio Artemi Franchi.





With Dani Alves still out through injury and Stephan Lichtsteiner suspended, Juventus will return to the 3-5-2 that has practically guaranteed them continued success throughout the last five years. After a bout of the flu, captain Gianluigi Buffon returns to the starting line up. Bonucci, Barzagli, and Chiellini will line up together in defence; a rarity for this season, with Alex Sandro and Juan Cuadrado as wingers. Claudio Marchisio will join Sami Khedira and Miralem Pjanic in what many regard as the Bianconeri's best midfield combination. In attack Paulo Dybala will likely start alongside Gonzalo Higuain, who was rested during the midweek Coppa Italia success.

This formation and group of players is perhaps Juve’s most dangerous and difficult to play against. Although it appears to be a 3-5-2, the ability of this XI to play in multiple roles, makes this a chameleon like formation. Should Cuadrado or Alex Sandro venture far enough forward, they can essentially play as a 3-4-3 or 4-3-3 as needed. Either winger however, could drop in as a right or left back allowing the Bianconeri to adjust to a 4-4-2. Barzagli is also given the option to operate as a right back and Alex Sandro drops deeper, thus allowing Cuadrado more space to operate higher up the field.





Sousa will welcome back Davide Astori and Gonzalo Rodriguez, both of whom will be busy as they match up against Dybala and Higuain. Federico Bernardeschi will be relied upon as the reference point in the midfield, especially to spark the movement in attack. Nikola Kalinic rumoured to be on the move to China, will hope to find his goal scoring form in the striking position. Borja Valero and Badelj will take on huge responsibility in the Viola midfield, as they play both possessional and tough tackling roles.

Recent remarks from Juventus legend Alessandro Del Piero, referring to this clash as derby-like show how intense and emotional it can be. Having never beaten his old club, Sousa will want to use that emotion to try to turn that statistic around, but more importantly he will want his side to have an impressive showing. Allegri will aim for three points knowing how imperative consistent victories are for Scudetto glory, but will want to play intelligently without taking too many risks.



Probable starting line-ups:

Juventus (3-5-2) Buffon; Barzagli, Bonucci, Chiellini; Cuadrado, Khedira, Marchisio, Pjanic, Alex Sandro; Dybala, Higuain



​Fiorentina (4-2-3-1) Tatarusanu; Tomovic, Rodriguez, Astori, Olivera; Badelj, Borja Valero; Chiesa, Ilicic, Bernardeschi; Kalinic



