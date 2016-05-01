Today is the official day of Serie A 2017-18 calendar announcements when all the clubs and fans learn of the seasons fixtures. The format of the calendar has shifted slightly to accommodate preparations for the World Cup next summer in Russia.

The first week of competition presents an already fierce rival, as Borja Valero and his new Inter jersey welcomes his ex Fiorentina teammates. Champions Juventus host Cagliari in their opener, while Roma have a tricky tie as they visit Atalanta. The much changed Milan will travel to Crotone for their first Serie A match of the season.

The league kicks off August 20, 2017, leaving the respective Serie A clubs just under a month to finalize their squads and prepare for the first matchday.