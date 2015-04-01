It was a slow start, similar to what had happened last season, as Genoa took an early lead. But in the end Juventus powered through, and were able to overcome the difficult hosts through the impressive Argentine number 10. Dybala was in top form today, completing Juve’s victory with a fine second half performance.

Genoa-Juventus 2-4

JUVENTUS

BUFFON 6: He had little chance on either goal, and was limited to ordinary administration.

LICHTSTEINER 5.5: He is often in trouble when he is too far forward,

RUGANI 5: His lack of awareness gives the penalty to Galabinov (offside)

CHIELLINI 5.5: Overall too soft and unlucky for the goal (confusion with Pjanic), often he needed to fill gaps left by others

ALEX SANDRO 5: He was overwhelmed by Pandev in a handful of moments, he covers a lot of space, but more is expected from him.

PJANIC 6: It was an above average game for the midfielder, who eventually need to ask for change, an injury to him would be a big problem for Juve

KHEDIRA 5: He was invisible for much of the much and lacked his effectiveness

CUADRADO 6.5: When accelerating he could split genoa's defense into two with his dribbling ability. The goal helped lift his team, as his goals continue to be three points.

DYBALA 8: Six goals in three games with the number ten on the shoulders, he takes all the responsibilities and drags Juve in times of difficulty. When he decides to keep the ball, it's a joy for the eyes. He does what he wants, which is always what Juve needs.

MANDZUKIC 7: Not always flashy, but he can find himself in the right place at the right time, if Lazovic did not stop him he would have scored, his ball for Cuadrado was a pearl.

HIGUAIN 6: He misses more than he should inside twenty yards, but he is the added director of this Juve, working out of position to help keep possession and bring his teammates into the game.

ALLEGRI 6: I was another false start at Marassi against Genoa, but this time it was remedied in time. The Juve of the early season is totally broken into two parts, the first having difficulty in defending but being potentially devastating when attacking. Also, another 90 minutes on the bench for Douglas Costa and Bernardeschi...