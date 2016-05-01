Welcome to our live coverage of Genoa-Juventus. These are the ten things you need to know on this evening’s clash, whilst you can check out the confirmed lineups and live updates right below:



Juventus have kept a clean sheet in four of their last five league meetings against Genoa, but they lost 3-1 on their last visit to the Ferraris last season.



Juve have won only four of their last nine games away to Genoa – three wins for the hosts and two draws.



The last time Genoa managed to beat Juve in consecutive home games in Serie A was in 1991.



Genoa have won their last two home fixtures – they last managed three home wins in a row in April 2016.



The Bianconeri won their last away game at the back end of last season (in Bologna) – they haven’t won consecutive away games in Serie A since February.



Juventus faced only five shots on MD1 – fewer than any other side in Serie A on opening day.



The last time Juve conceded a penalty in consecutive Serie A matchdays was in October 2014.



Paulo Dybala has scored in his last three Serie A appearances, and next weekend could make it four in a row for the first time since joining Juve.



Gonzalo Higuaín has scored five goals in eight games against Genoa, but he is yet to score one at the Ferraris.



Andrea Bertolacci found the net in his first two league appearances against Juventus, but has failed to score in the following seven meetings against the Old Lady.Perin; Biraschi, Rossettini, Zukanovic; Lazovic, Bertolacci, Veloso, Laxalt; Pandev, Galabinov, Taarabt. All. JuricBuffon; Lichtsteiner, Rugani, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Khedira, Pjanic; Cuadrado, Dybala, Mandzukic; Higuain. All. Allegri