Serie A: Genoa-Lazio 0-1 |Confirmed lineups and live commentary

Genoa will be taking on Lazio tonight as kick-off is set for 20H45. Genoa are still looking for their first three points of the season as they lost to Udinese and Juve in past weeks. Lazio on the other hand come into this one on a high as they beat Milan by a 4-1 score last week and they also beat Vitesse in the Europa league mid-week. With a win tonight, Lazio can leapfrog Milan into 4th place in the Italian Serie A standings. Juric will likely use Galabinov as the Lapadula replacement as Taarabt and Ricci will be on the wings. Inzaghi will confirm his 3-5-2 as Luis Alberto and Immobile will once again be deployed up front. In their past 4 Serie A meetings, Lazio won two and drew two against Genoa as they will be hoping that this unbeaten streak continues. You can watch the game live here.



THE CONFIRMED LINEUPS:



Genoa (3-4-3): Perin, Zukanovic, Rossettini, Spolli, Rosi, Centurion, Cofie, Veloso, Laxalt, Taarabt, Ricci. Coach. Juric



Lazio (3-5-2): Strakosha; Bastos, De Vrij, Radu; Basta, Murgia, Lucas Leiva, Milinkovic-Savic, Lulic; Luis Alberto, Immobile. Coach. Inzaghi



