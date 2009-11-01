Genoa are set to take on Sampdoria in the derby della Lanterna. On one side Genoa are starting to find their feet as Mandorlini is now the new coach and on the other side, Muriel's Sampdoria are doing very well as they have been unbeaten in five games (3 wins and two draws).



Luis Muriel has scored 9 goals and assisted another 5 so far this season with Sampdoria as he is starting to heat up. Sampdoria will have to watch out for Ntcham as he has scored a lot of late goals for Genoa. Schick has been another solid super-sub as he has scored 6 times this season as a substitute.



This should be an interesting game between two teams who have been playing good of late. Sampdoria are in 10th place where as Genoa are in 15th place. Both clubs are far enough from the relegation zone but even so, the passion will be very high during tonight's derby. Kick-off is set for 20h45 Italy time.



Confirmed starting lineups:



Genoa:



Sampdoria:



