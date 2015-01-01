Serie A: Genoa v Inter - confirmed starting line-ups & live updates

No two teams have performed worse in Serie A over the past five rounds with both sides picking up a point each, conceding twenty eight goals between them and scoring only eleven. The Rossoblu have reinstated Ivan Juric to try to keep them in Serie A although his return hasn’t signalled any improvements just yet.



Inter on the other hand, despite their embarrassing form are still just three points off the final Europa League place. Stefano Pioli is hugely unlikely to remain beyond this season due to this savage dip in form but he will obviously want to finish the season strong and at least put himself in the shop window for next season.