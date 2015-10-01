If there were ever two sides in desperate need of a win in Serie A, it’s Genoa and Inter. Both teams have been in absolutely horrific form of late and will be playing for top flight safety and European football respectively. Given what is at stake you would think that it should be a pulsating encounter, however if what we have seen over the past month or so from these two is anything to go by, we should lower our expectations.

No two teams have performed worse in Serie A over the past five rounds with both sides picking up a point each, conceding twenty eight goals between them and scoring only eleven. The Rossoblu have reinstated Ivan Juric to try to keep them in Serie A although his return hasn’t signalled any improvements just yet.



Inter on the other hand, despite their embarrassing form are still just three points off the final Europa League place. Stefano Pioli is hugely unlikely to remain beyond this season due to this savage dip in form but he will obviously want to finish the season strong and at least put himself in the shop window for next season.







Unfortunately for the Inter coach, he will have do without some key components from his defence as Cristian Ansaldi and Miranda are out injured whilst Jeison Murillo is suspended leaving the likely pairing to be Gary Medel and a rare appearance from Marco Andreolli at centre back.Following Japanese international Yuto Nagatomo’s horrendous error last week against Napoli, he should be replaced by Davide Santon at left back with D’Ambrosio retaining his place on the right.

Further up the park we expect Roberto Gagliardini to partner Marcelo Brozovic in midfield despite both players producing lacklustre performances last time out. Up front may produce a little more thought from Pioli as it didn’t seem to work last week with Eder preferred to Perisic and Mario to Banega.







Against the Genovese, Perisic should return to his role of the left accompanied by Banega in the middle and Antonio Candreva on the right. The Italian international has been up and down all season and must improve if the Nerazzurri have any chance, as when his on form Inter usually comes away with points. Mauro Icardi will lead the line as usual and will surely be licking his lips at t his opponents' defensive record.

Final Word: Its Serie A’s two worst performing sides so something's got to give, from Inter’s point of view there is no better team to face in order to get back on track so expect them to come home with the points.



Probable Starting Line-Ups:



Genoa: Lamanna; Munoz, Burdisso, Gentiletti; Lazovic, Rigoni, Veloso, Beghetto; Pandev, Palladino; Simeone

​

Inter: Handanovic; D’Ambrosio, Medel, Andreolli, Santon; Gagliardini, Brozovic; Candreva, Banega, Perisic; Icardi

Ciro Di Baselli