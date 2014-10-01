Serie A giants Inter Milan are exploring the possibility of signing Mapou Yanga-Mbiwa from French club Lyon, CalcioMercato understand.

The nerazzurri’s defeat to Sassuolo two days ago saw Miranda sustain a calf-injury and Daniele D’Ambrosio suffered a knee injury. Luciano Spalletti’s men have always relied on summer signing Milan Skriniar, Miranda, Andrea Ranocchia and D’Ambrosio in defense, but the injuries to both the players have forced Spalletti into thinking about signing another defender.

Lyon defender Mapou Yanga-Mbiwa is being seen as a target. The former Roma man is in good relations with Walter Sabatini and that can help in carrying forward a possible deal.

Opportunities in the Lyon first-team have been very few for the Frenchman, as he has made just one start in Ligue 1 this season. His current situation can facilitate a move as Yanga-Mbiwa has already talked about his willingness to move on loan.

Sabatini has already contacted the player and to sign him for Inter on loan. He will look to provide the Frenchman with the assurance of sealing a move to Jiangsu Suning once his loan term at San Siro expires.

