Serie A: Inter-Benevento |Confirmed lineups

Inter Milan are set to take on Benevento at the San Siro as Luciano Spalletti's club need to get all three points tonight. You can follow the game with us live right here on Calciomercato.com.



MATCH PREVIEW:



- In the reverse fixture, Benevento stopped a five games goalless run against Inter.

- Inter have only failed to score in one of their last 35 Serie A games against newly promoted teams (0-0 vs Empoli) – 77 goals for the Nerazzurri.

- Inter have won one of their last 10 Serie A games, picking up nine points; only Verona, SPAL and Chievo have gained fewer.

- Inter won their last home league game, after drawing three and losing one of the previous four.

- Benevento have conceded at least two goals in each of their last six league games - in this period they’ve won two times.

- Benevento are the first Serie A side to lose all of their first 12 away league games in a season since Cremonese in 1984/85.

- Benevento have used the most players in Serie A this season (37), whilst Inter have used the joint fewest (22).

- Benevento have conceded the joint most headed goals (10), whilst Inter have scored the most (nine).

- Marcelo Brozovic’s most recent Serie A brace came against Benevento in the reverse fixture, just his second in the competition.

- Pietro Iemmello scored his only Serie A brace when facing Inter with Sassuolo last season, winning 2-1.



LIVE COMMENTARY:





