Serie A: Inter-Empoli confirmed starting line-ups

Inter face Empoli in a key Serie A clash after the nerazzurri 1-0 defeat at hands of Juventus last week. Inter stars Mauro Icardi and Ivan Perisic are suspended for today’s game whilst Ever Banega has picked up an injury and is being prevented from playing against the relegation candidates.



Pioli has then decided to pick up a three-man defence with Murillo, Miranda and Medel, Candreva and D’Ambrosio on the wings and Eder plus Rodrigo Palacio up front. Check out the confirmed line-ups for today’s Meazza clash and follow our live updates.



