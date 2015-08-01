Serie A: Inter-Lazio 0-0 | Here is how the nerazzurri fared...
30 December at 21:40Inter and Lazio shared the spoils as both clubs failed to find the back of the net. Here is how the nerazzurri players fared in this game.
INTER :
Handanovic 7: He had a strong game as he made a few key saves for Inter Milan. He is always decisive for them....
Cancelo 6: He has a lot of quality but he did get beat on a few occasions by Milinkovic Savic and Lulic. Even so, he did pretty well overall...(82’: Dalbert: no vote)
Ranocchia 6: He picked up a few knocks during the game but he stayed on the pitch. He was pretty good as he did not concede much.
Skriniar 7: He was a wall tonight as he never lost a one on one battle.
Santon 6: Marusic often attacked him but he responded well as he too had a good game.
Gagliardini 6: He won possession on numerous occasions as he was important for Inter. He did miss a few passes going forward...
Vecino 6 : He ran a lot and played a physical game but he wasn't very effective tonight.
Candreva 4,5: He started off well but he then had a hard time as he missed many crosses. (72’: Joao Mario 6: He came on with a good spirit and tried hard)
Borja Valero 6,5: He tried hard both offensively and defensively as he forced the Lazio keeper to come up with a nice save. He came off very tired... (85’ Brozovic: no vote)
Perisic 5,5: He is having a very hard time as he isn't creating much. He did a good job tracking back but Inter need much more from him...
Icardi 5: He lost every single one on one battle against De Vrij as he too had a hard time...
Spalletti 6: Inter are still pretty compact but they are having a difficult time to score goals...
By Pasquale Guarro, adapted and translated by Jean-Luca Mascaro
