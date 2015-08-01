Serie A: Inter-Lazio 0-0 | Here is how the nerazzurri fared...

Inter and Lazio shared the spoils as both clubs failed to find the back of the net. Here is how the nerazzurri players fared in this game.



INTER :

​

Handanovic 7: He had a strong game as he made a few key saves for Inter Milan. He is always decisive for them....



Cancelo 6: He has a lot of quality but he did get beat on a few occasions by Milinkovic Savic and Lulic. Even so, he did pretty well overall...(82 ’ : Dalbert: no vote)



Ranocchia 6: He picked up a few knocks during the game but he stayed on the pitch. He was pretty good as he did not concede much.



Skriniar 7: He was a wall tonight as he never lost a one on one battle.



Santon 6: Marusic often attacked him but he responded well as he too had a good game.



Gagliardini 6: He won possession on numerous occasions as he was important for Inter. He did miss a few passes going forward...



Vecino 6 : He ran a lot and played a physical game but he wasn't very effective tonight.



Candreva 4,5: He started off well but he then had a hard time as he missed many crosses. (72’: Joao Mario 6: He came on with a good spirit and tried hard)



Borja Valero 6,5: He tried hard both offensively and defensively as he forced the Lazio keeper to come up with a nice save. He came off very tired... (85’ Brozovic: no vote)



Perisic 5,5: He is having a very hard time as he isn't creating much. He did a good job tracking back but Inter need much more from him...



Icardi 5: He lost every single one on one battle against De Vrij as he too had a hard time...



Spalletti 6: Inter are still pretty compact but they are having a difficult time to score goals...



By Pasquale Guarro, adapted and translated by Jean-Luca Mascaro