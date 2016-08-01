Inter-Samp 1-2 FINAL, Quagliarella penalty gives Samp victory

Inter host Sampdoria in the closing match of Serie A matchday 30. The nerazzurri still aim to qualify for the Champions League although Napoli’s third spot is now nine points above Stefano Pioli’s side. Inter have of course one match in hand and want to make the most of it moving six points behind the partenopei with six games still to be played. Sampdoria, on the other, hand have played brilliantly in the second part of the campaign and have already racked up as much points as they managed during the whole 2016/17 campaign. The blucerchiati star Luis Muriel is injured and won’t take part to tonight’s game. Check out the confirmed lineups and our live updates from the San Siro.

