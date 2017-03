Inter host Atalanta in what is arguably the game of the day in Serie A. Gian Piero Gasperini takes the Bergamo club to the San Siro where he was sacked as Inter boss in 2011.



The game will also be a special one for young midfielder Roberto Gagliardini who faces his former club for the first time since joining Inter back in January. European places are up for grabs in what is sure to be a highly charged encounter.