Stefano Pioli’s high-flying Inter side welcome Chievo to the San Siro in round 20 of the Serie A championship in what could potentially be a banana skin for the Nerazzurri.

It’s no secret that Chievo are in desperate need of a win after three straight defeats including last-minute heartache in the Coppa Italia away at Fiorentina on Wednesday.





However Chievo have proved to be resilient this season and that could prove a sticking point for the Nerazzurri, as they will take to the pitch with nothing to lose. The “Flying Donkey’s” will be looking to ex AC Milan midfielder Valter Birsa for attacking inspiration after producing some audacious stuff already this season. Goals may also come in the form of captain and club legend Sergio Pellissier, who has the flair to always play a key role for the Gialloblu.

Coach Rolando Maran may also be looking to field highly-rated 20 year old Belgian Samuel Bastien, who was impressive in the defeat in Tuscany in midweek.

No such worries for Inter at the moment, who have won four on the spin, only conceding the one goal against Udinese last time out. Nerazzurri fans not only have the team’s splendid form to be excited about, but also the big capture of midfield starlet Roberto Gagliardini from Atalanta and given the suspension to in-form Croatian Marcelo Brozovic, Pioli may be tempted to throw him straight into the starting XI.





Electric winger Ivan Perisic was the star of the show at the Dacia Arena last weekend, his first double of his Inter career, which included a glorious header from a Joao Mario free kick, got his side the three points. Many of Europe’s big guns have been linked to the Croat, but Inter will definitely be looking to hold on to their man.

Of course he is not the only threat to Chievo’s goal, as Serie A’s top marksman Mauro Icardi will be leading the line, likely to be flanked by Italian international Antonio Candreva.

Icardi wasn’t on the scoresheet in Udine so he will be very hungry to find the back of the net at the San Siro. On the Candreva front, Pioli will be hoping to get the best out of the explosive winger, whose form has been unpredictable so far this season.





At the back, the Nerazzurri will likely start with the five that has been in superb form, with D’Ambrosio, Miranda, Murillo and Ansaldi protecting Slovenian goalkeeper Samir Handanovic. The shot stopper has been Inter’s stand out performer this season and has continued to flourish under new boss Stefano Pioli.

It’s expected to be a massive crowd at the San Siro and with Atalanta away at Lazio, it’s likely that a fifth consecutive Serie A victory for Inter, will allow them to leapfrog their bitter rivals.

Probable Line Ups

Inter: 4-2-3-1

Handanovic;

D’Ambrosio, Miranda, Murillo, Ansaldi;

Kondogbia, Joao Mario;

Candreva, Banega, Perisic;

Icardi (C)

ChievoVerona: 4-3-1-2

Sorrentino;

Frey, Dainelli, Cesar, Gobbi;

Castro, Radovanovic, De Guzman;

Birsa;

Meggiorini, Pellissier (C)





​Ciro Di Baselli