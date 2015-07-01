Inter Milan will be looking to get back on track as they welcome Empoli to the San Siro this weekend in round 24 of Serie A.

The Milanese club were running hot with nine straight victories in all competitions before back to back defeats to Lazio (in the Coppa Italia) and Juventus respectively.

Against the side from the capital, fans were left disappointed with the result as many expected a victory, but the team turned in a great performance at the J Stadium and the narrow defeat came in very controversial circumstances. What it did show however, is that Inter can compete with the best in Italy.

Despite the positive performance in the Derby d’Italia the aftermath has left them without their captain Mauro Icardi and another key attacker in Croatian Ivan Perisic. Both players received suspensions for incidents involving referee Nicola Rizzoli.

On top of the suspended attacking duo, midfielder Marcelo Brozovic was left with a broken toe following a challenge from Miralem Pjanic. The Croat has been in good form of late and will be missed by Stefano Pioli, who should select Kondogbia to fill the void.

With all respect to Empoli, the Nerazzurri still should collect all three at home to the seventeenth placed side from Tuscany.

The visitors have a terrible goal scoring record this season, with only fourteen goals, the worst in the top flight whilst Inter have third best defence and shouldn’t have any problems keeping out Martusciello’s men, as they have a fully fit backline to choose from.





Pioli is expected to return to the 4-2-3-1 that served them so well on the winning streak, with Palacio and Eder likely to replace the aforementioned suspended duo although many fans will be hoping to see the sparingly used Gabriel Barbosa from the start.

Joao Mario looks to be settling into Italian football better as each game goes by and it looks like he once again will keep Ever Banega out of the starting XI. The Argentine has been linked with an exit from the San Siro and with the Portuguese international in his current form; it will be difficult the Argentine to get the chance to prove his worth.





A guarantee in midfield is the ever impressive Roberto Gagliardini. Since his high profile move from Atalanta, his reputation has been blossoming all over Europe following magnificent displays in the heart of the Inter midfield and he is expected to be a key component in the national team with Gianpiero Ventura a keen admirer of the 22-year-old.

At the back, Pioli has the choice of selecting Chilean Garry Medel, who still is returning to full match fitness, or Jeison Murillo to partner the ever present Miranda.

For Empoli, they’ll be missing experienced duo Guiseppe Bellusci and Manuel Pasqual through suspension and injury respectively.

Final Word: Despite key suspensions, Inter will be expected to come away with the W in convincing fashion. The fans will expect no excuses following two defeats.

Probable starting line ups:



Inter: Handanovic; D'Ambrosio, Medel, Miranda, Ansaldi; Gagliardini, Kondogbia; Candreva, Joao Mario, Eder; Gabriel Barbosa



Empoli: Skorupski; Laurini, Veseli, Cosic, Dimarco; Krunic, Diousse, Croce; El Kaddouri; Mchedlidze, Pucciarelli

Ciro Di Baselli