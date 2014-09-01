Internazionale will look to take advantage of Napoli’s shock home defeat to Atalanta as they welcome second place Roma to the San Siro in the weekends big Serie A clash.



Inter know a win against the side from the capital will re-ignite hopes of achieving an incredible Champions League spot thus helping them return to the glory days they so desperately desire.





Inter have conceded just the one goal in their last five Serie A outings,against league leaders Juventus and their defence will have to be at their absolute best again to stop Serie A’s leading goalscorer Edin Dzeko.It’s not just the big Bosnian who poses a lethal threat to Inter, with Mo Salah and Radja Nainggolan also is great form.



The Nerazzurri are running hot again and are coming off two victories in a row with no goals conceded, although they’ll have to do without key defender Miranda who is suspended for this one.Thankfully the Brazilian is the only casualty for the Milanese as they have a full selection to choose from, so it’s likely Gary Medel will fill in at the back after a good game last time out at Bologna.Inter have conceded just the one goal in their last five Serie A outings,against league leaders Juventus and their defence will have to be at their absolute best again to stop Serie A’s leading goalscorer Edin Dzeko.It’s not just the big Bosnian who poses a lethal threat to Inter, with Mo Salah and Radja Nainggolan also is great form.





Another massive boost for Stefano Pioli will be the return of captain Mauro Icardi after a two game suspension. The Argentine hitman will return to lead the attack in what is expected to be a 4-2-3-1 formation which has proved immensely successful for the side. He should be supported by ex-Lazio man Antonio Candreva, Joao Mario and Ivan Perisic leading to what should be a mouth-watering assignment as they go up against an in-form Roma defence of Kostas Manolas, Federico Fazio and Antonio Rudiger. Luciano Spalletti has been using the three man defence to great effect recently and it will be fascinating to see how they come up against Inter's star studded attack.

Marcelo Brozovic has been named in the squad following an injury against Juve, but will probably only make the bench allowing Kondogbia to get the start. The midfield battle is also going to be intriguing as De Rossi and Strootman are likely to come up against Gagliardini and the combative Frenchman in what could be the decisive factor of the match,

With so much at stake this promises to be a scintillating encounter, both managers have just about their strongest squads available, both are in great form and we get to see two of Serie A’s most feared strikers go head to head in what has the potential to be one of the games of the season in front of a packed San Siro crowd.

Only the fact that Inter will be playing in front of a full and roaring home crowd is what will be giving them the edge over their rivals in this one.

Probable starting line-ups:



Inter: Handanovic; D’Ambrosio, Murillo, Medel, Ansaldi; Gagliardini, Kondogbia; Candreva, Joao Mario, Perisic; Icardi

​

Roma: Szczesny; Manolas, Fazio, Rudiger; Peres, De Rossi, Strootman, Emerson; Nainggolan, Salah; Dzeko

Ciro Di Baselli