Champions League chasing Inter Milan welcome Sampdoria to the San Siro in round 30 of Serie A as they look to get back on track following a draw at Torino last time out.



Both teams will be hoping that the international break will have done nothing to stop there positive form heading into this clash as both sides were having a strong run of results. The Blucerchiati were undefeated in seven before losing to the mighty Juventus by a slender one goal margin, whilst Inter produced demolition jobs on Cagliari and Atalanta before a draw in Turin.

Stefano Pioli’s future is continually being tied to Champions League qualification as Inter's ambitious owners would prefer a “big name” to lead the club next season and with Napoli drawing with Juventus on Sunday, it seems like the perfect opportunity to close the gap on third position. The ex-Lazio boss will be encouraged to stick with the 4-2-3-1 system in which he has found most success whilst in his Inter reign.









He is likely to have a full selection to choose from as all of his players have returned from international duty uninjured and some even with extra boost of confidence. Eder, Roberto Gagliardini and Danilo D’Ambrosio all featured in Italy's 2-1 friendly victory over the Netherlands with Eder even getting himself on the scoresheet and with that could find himself in the starting XI against his former side. Star winger Antonio Candreva played a key role against Albania but took no part in the friendly against the Dutch so he will be fresh and ready to go.

South American duo Ever Banega and Gary Medel both featured for their respective national teams and racked up some serious miles in travel so they might be rested in favour of some fresher options like Joao Mario and Jeison Murillo.



Inter will be looking for revenge over Sampdoria having lost to them earlier in the season in Genoa, with that defeat proving to be one of the final nails in Frank De Boar’s managerial coffin.











Regardless if the big Czech plays or not, Inter's back-line will still be grateful that Luis Muriel's injury on international duty will rule him out of this clash. The Colombian forward is having the best season of his career and would have provided a major threat to Samir Handanovic's goal. The match up will also give Pioli and the owners a chance to take a good look at Czech international Patrik Schick should he be fit enough to play following an ankle injury against Juventus. The 21 year old has been heavily linked with a move to the Nerazzurri next season following some scintillating performances which have included him finding the back of the net seven times.

Final word: With Napoli dropping points, the importance of this match has taken on an added significance. Add this to the massive home crowd expected and it should be the perfect mixture to get Inter over the line.



Probable Starting Line-Ups:

Inter: Handanovic; D’Ambrosio, Murillo, Miranda, Ansaldi; Gagliardini, Kondogbia; Candreva, Joao Mario, Perisic; Icardi

Sampdoria: Viviano; Sala, Silvestre, Skriniar, Regini; Barreto, Torreira, Praet; Fernandes; Schick Quagliarella

Ciro Di Baselli