The end of the 2016-17 campaign couldn't’t come soon enough for Inter and there dismal season will finally come to end in front of their long suffering fans at the San Siro against Udinese this evening.

During their last home match Inter fans displayed numerous banners expressing their discontent at the current state of the club and also the ultras walked out after twenty five minutes which ultimately had no positive effect on the players as they were eventually drubbed by Sassuolo.

With Pioli gone Stefano Vecchi has stepped in as caretaker and picked up a very surprising three points last week away at high flying Lazio. Even more impressive the win came without captain and leading goal scorer Mauro Icardi but of course it was all too little too late as their city rivals AC Milan already had secured the final Europa League position condemning Inter to another campaign without European football.



It may be a blessing in disguise as now next season the Nerazzurri can focus solely on the league and getting back into Europe’s premier club completion, The Uefa Champions League. Serie A has been handed an additional spot in the competition starting from the 2018-19 campaign so it’s now the top four in Serie A who will enter directly into the tournament, giving Inter a real chance of finally getting back. It’s imperative that Inter confirm a coach early so he can have a full pre-season with them and an important say in the transfer window.