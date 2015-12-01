Serie A : Juventus-Bologna 2-0 | Watch it LIVE here

Juventus are set to take on Bologna in the week-end's final Serie A game. Juventus come into this one having lost the Italian Supercup to Milan in Doha. Allegri will surely want his lads to put that game behind them as they are looking to get back to winning ways. Bologna's last game goes back to round 17 as they beat Pescara 3-0. Their matchday 18 was postponed since their opponents (Milan) had to play in the Italian Supercup final.



Juventus are still in first place in the Italian Serie A standings but Roma are only 1 point away (with two extra games played). Bologna on the other hand are in 15th place but they do also have a few game sin hand on their direct rivals.



Gigi Buffon won't be available for this one so Neto will get the start. Alex Sandro is also hurt and Evra wasn't called up for this game as he is now set to leave Turin so Allegri will have to be creative down his left side. Dybala and Higuain will start up front.



You can watch the game LIVE here :



