Serie A: Juventus-Bologna, the confirmed lineups and live commentary

Juventus are set to take on Bologna in the Italian Serie A as you can follow all of the action with us here on Calciomercato.com.



MATCH PREVIEW:



- Bologna have both lost (70) and drawn (48) more Serie A games against Juventus than any other side in their history.

- Bologna have also won only once in their last 30 Serie A matches against Juventus (D9 L20): a 2-0 win in Turin in February 2011.

- The Bianconeri have won 14 of their 17 home league fixtures this season (D1 L2), more than any other Serie A side.

- Bologna have won only once in their last nine Serie A fixtures (D3 L5).

50% of the goals conceded by Juventus (11 out of 22) have come from set-pieces – the highest percentage in this Serie A campaign. However, only Chievo (seven) and Crotone (eight) have netted fewer goals than Bologna (nine) from set pieces.

- Bologna have scored 26% of their goals (10 out of 38) from outside the box, the highest percentage in Serie A this season. Juventus have conceded only three goals from shots from outside the box, a joint-low in this Serie A campaign.

- Roberto Donadoni have lost each of his five games as manager against Juventus (1GF, 17GA).

- Paulo Dybala and Simone Verdi have scored the joint-most goals from direct free-kicks in this Serie A campaign (three apiece).

- Simone Verdi has been involved in 18 league goals this season (eight goals, 10 assists) – the last Bologna player who had a hand in more goals in a single top-flight campaign was Marco Di Vaio in 2010/11 (21, 19 goals + 2 assists).

- Gonzalo Higuaín – who ended a five-game drought scoring against Inter last Saturday – has bagged a brace in his only previous game at the Allianz Stadium against Bologna in Serie A.



LIVE COMMENTARY: