The champions kick-off the defence of their Serie A title with what looks like a relatively straightforward home tie against Cagliari. The Bianconeri have not had the best pre-season however and they lost the Italian Super Cup to Lazio last weekend.



Cagliari arrive without last season’s top scorer Marco Boriello who has left to join SPAL and Juve boss Massimo Allegri will be looking for three points to start the campaign ahead of tougher tests to come.