Max Allegri and Juventus enter the most crucial stage of the season as they face Chievo Verona this Saturday before hosting Barcelona in the Champions League on Tuesday. The Old Lady enter the match having lost to Napoli 3-2 in the Coppa Italia semi final midweek in what was their first loss since January, but they still advanced to the final on aggregate. Allegri will need to recover his players quickly from the hard fought clash as they prepare for a tricky tie against Rolando Maran and Chievo.



The Flying Donkeys are sitting comfortably in the middle of the table, but Maran will demand more from his players following two consecutive defeats. He will hope to catch the Bianconeri snoozing in between such hugely important matches, and stealing a point from the J Stadium would seem like a victory.





Chievo come up against Serie A and perhaps Europe’s best defensive team, but they may not be facing Juve’s regular back line. Considering the ability of the Flying Donkeys front three this could be a match for the trio to shine. Experienced attacking midfielder Valter Birsa can pose a threat with his vision and technical ability, and he will look to feed passes to Pellissier and Inglese in the Chievo attack. The long tenured Pellissier is no stranger to the Bianconeri, as the poacher has notched five goals and two assists against them in his career. Among the front three they share 20 goals in Serie A this year, and could trouble Juve especially on the counter.





The three attackers behind Higuain could be a mixed group, most importantly seeing the return of Paulo Dybala in a starting role. Allegri could choose Dani Alves in an advanced role in favour of Cuadrado, and stick with Sturaro on the opposite side like Wednesday. In defence Bonucci, Chiellini, and Alex Sandro all look likely to be rested ahead of the Barca clash, with Barzagli, Rugani, and Asamoah to deputise in their places.



Juventus were one of the clubs harshly affected by the international break as they dealt with Mandzukic returning with inflammation in his knee, Cuadrado's heavy minutes and travel, and Marko Pjaca's major knee injury. This leaves Allegri's choices for an attacking winger in his 4-2-3-1 formation seem slim. Mandzukic was able to play in Juve's Serie A draw against Napoli on Sunday, but then had to be rested in the midweek Coppa Italia game. Khedira will likely be rested against Chievo, with Pjanic returning to the pivot midfield role alongside Marchisio.

Allegri needs to find a balance between resting fatigued players and maintaining top form, and this weekend’s tie could be a difficult one. Although Chievo have never beaten Juventus at the J Stadium, this game could prove to be an opportunity for Maran and his players to capitalise on an adjusted and exhausted Juve group. Bianconeri fans will want an inspired performance as the Champions League home leg approaches, and all three points are expected.

Probable Starting Lineups:



Juventus (4-2-3-1) Buffon; Lichtsteiner, Barzagli, Rugani, Asamoah; Marchisio, Pjanic; Dani Alves, Dybala, Sturaro; Higuain



​Chievo (4-3-1-2) Seculin; Cacciatore, Dainelli, Cesar, Gobbi; Castro, Radovanovic, Hetemaj; Birsa; Pellissier, Inglese

​





David Baleno