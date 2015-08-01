The moment of truth has arrived for the Old Lady. Match point at home against 18th placed Crotone. Everyone knows the importance and the relevance of this game, from the youngest fan in the stadium to the most experienced commentator and everyone in between. A win against Crotone would mean a second trophy in less than a week after last Wednesday's Coppa Italia success as the Bianconeri look to secure an historic treble.

It will be no easy task though for Allegri and his players, as they face a relegation battling club only one point from safety. Davide Nicola has an enormous challenge in front of him, but he will undoubtedly be serious and focused on the task at hand. Considering Juve’s record at the J Stadium, Nicola needs to keep his feet on the ground but can rest assured his team enter the game more well rested and perhaps well prepared. An argument could be made for either side regarding the weight and importance of the match, but for Crotone’s players, especially the ones that played in both Serie B and A through promotion, there is a deep intensity and wherewithal that almost guarantees they will fight tooth and nail for every minute of the game.

After last weekend’s disappointing loss to Roma, Juve fans will be happy to have them back in their home arena to seal the Scudetto should they win against Crotone. For the city of Torino, it could mean a second party in a week and a sixth parade in as many years.





