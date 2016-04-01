Max Allegri and Juventus enter a busy stretch of the season Both the team and supporters are flying high at this stage, having defeated Porto 2-0 on Wednesday to continue their winning streak. The Bianconeri resume their Serie A push this weekend when they host Empoli. Giovanni Martusciello's side are currently sitting in 17th position, with only eight points separating them from the relegation zone. Travelling to the J Stadium against an in form Old Lady is not an easy task, thus Martusciello and his players will approach the game with extreme focus.





Allegri will likely make a few adjustments to his selection. Bonucci is expected to return to the lineup after his banishment to the stands for the Porto game. In the midfield, Khedira will likely be rested with Marchisio taking his place. Lichtsteiner, Alex Sandro, and Higuain are all poised for a break as well. Dani Alves, Asamoah, and Pjaca will be ready to come into the starting XI to maintain Juve’s winning form and march on in Serie A. The player changes will slot into the same 4-2-3-1 that has produced results of late, as Allegri and his team look to matches like this to fine tune themselves ahead of next week's Coppa Italia semi-final first-leg against Napoli.





Empoli are having a woeful season. Sitting on 22 points from 25 matches, the club is finally showing their difficulty in recovering after the loss of key players such as Rugani, Tonelli, Zielinski, and Saponara. They face a big challenge this weekend in a stadium where they have never managed to escape with even a point. Martusciello has welcomed Omar El Kaddouri with open arms, especially considering how well the attacking midfielder has slotted into his new team. The Moroccan can be the reference point for the Empoli attack as they fight for their continued survival in Serie A.

The visitors will hope to disrupt Juve’s free-flowing football and keep their possession to a minimum. The more Empoli does to keep the Old Lady from dominating play, the better chance they have catch them on the break. Allegri and Juve on the other hand, will not take their foot off the accelerator as they expect nothing other than three points and a quality showing. With the strength in depth of the current squad, they should expect no dip in form. With Napoli and Roma refusing to give up the chase, the Bianconeri have few points to spare and must to come away victorious to continue their Scudetto run.

Probable Starting Lineups:



Juventus (4-2-3-1) Buffon; Dani Alves, Bonucci, Rugani, Asamoah; Pjanic, Marchisio; Cuadrado, Dybala, Pjaca; Mandzukic

​

Empoli (4-3-1-2) Skorupski; Laurini, Bellusci, Costa, Pasqual; Krunic, Diousse, Croce; El Kaddouri; Pucciarelli, Maccarone





David Baleno