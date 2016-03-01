Champions Juventus host Fiorentina on Wednesday evening in a match that is always a hotly contested encounter. This season’s meeting has the added ingredient of Federico Bernardeschi’s summer move from Tuscany to Turin which is sure to add even more spice to proceedings.



TEAM NEWS:



Bianconeri boss Massimo Allegri looks set to rotate his squad and has lost the services of Italian defender Mattia De Sciglio who could be missing for a few weeks through injury. Although there could be some midfield changes, Allegri looks likely to stick with striker Paulo Dybala who already has to hat-tricks already this season.



Fiorentina coach Stefano Pioli has almost a fully fit squad to choose from although midfielder Riccardo Saponara in doubtful due to a knee injury. After a poor start, the Tuscan’s have hit a bit of form but know that Wednesday will be their toughest test to date.



PROBABLE STARTING LINE-UPS:



Juventus (4-2-3-1) Buffon; Asamoah, Benatia, Rugani, Lichtsteiner; Matuidi, Pjanic; Mandzukic, Dybala, Cuadrado; Higuain



Fiorentina (4-2-3-1) Sportiello; Biraghi, Astori, Pezzella, Gaspar; Badelj, Veretout; Thereau, Benassi, Chiesa; Simeone