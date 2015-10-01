The Old Lady continue to fly high after an impressive showing at the Camp Nou on Wednesday to move past Barcelona into the semi-finals of the Champions League. Attention for Max Allegri and his squad switches over to the weekend Serie A match-up against visiting Genoa.



The Bianconeri will be out for revenge after losing the first round match in Genoa 3-1, but will also want to consolidate their Scudetto lead over second placed Roma. Returning after being replaced earlier in the season, Ivan Juric brings his Genoa side to the J Stadium searching for a repeat of their first meeting and hoping that some of the player rotation and fatigue for Juve might give his team an opportunity.



I Grifone currently occupy 16th position in the table on 30 points, thus it is not surprising the calls coming from certain fans for the ownership to move on. The port club have endured a frustrating season with a few quality matches against respectable teams mixed in with disappointing results against seemingly lesser clubs, and this is the reason for the return of Juric in the coaching role.



He will look to Giovanni Simeone to be the spark in the attack once again. The 21 year old Argentine poached two against Juventus in November, and will likely combine with Ntcham and Palladino, supported by Veloso and Cataldi in the centre of the midfield. This experienced duo will have the difficult challenge of containing the active Dybala, who often comes back into the midfield to link play. Unfortunately for the visitors, both Rigoni and Pinilla are suspended.







Max Allegri is often touted as a top class tactician, but he has also shown his ability to maintain his team’s psychological focus during the most important times of the season. Throughout the Coppa Italia semi-finals and Champions League ties, Juve have marched solidly along in all competitions. The Bianconeri boss knows how important this weekend's game against Genoa can be towards their Scudetto challenge, and focus will be important for home side as some members of the line-up rotate from the midweek clash against Barca.



Notable absentee will be captain Gianluigi Buffon, with Neto poised to take his place in goal. Bonucci and Chiellini should be rested after the Barcelona game, with Barzagli and either Rugani or Benatia filling their space in the centre of the defence. Pjanic is out through suspension for the hosts, with Marchisio to fill his role in central midfield. The dangerous attacking forward duo of Dybala and Higuain remains the key focal point for creating chances, flanked by Mandzukic and Lemina (who should replace Cuadrado) in Juve’s successful 4-2-3-1 formation.







Probable Starting Lineups:



Juventus (4-2-3-1) Neto; Lichtsteiner, Barzagli, Rugani, Asamoah; Marchisio, Khedira; Lemina, Dybala, Mandzukic; Higuain

Genoa (3-4-3)Lamanna; Munoz, Burdisso, Gentiletti; Lazovic, Veloso, Cataldi, Laxalt; Ntcham, Simeone, Palladino







David Baleno