The pressure packed portion of the season continues for the Old Lady as they welcome Montella and a rejuvenated Milan squad to the J Stadium this evening.



Max Allegri will be demanding a whole hearted reaction to the 1-1 draw at Udinese last weekend. Juventus remain in a commanding lead over second placed Roma, but will need to approach the fixture with caution. Milan are one of the four sides to have overcome the Bianconeri this season, although their most recent meeting in the Coppa Italia was a 1-0 win for the Bianconeri. Juventus tifosi cannot underestimate the importance of the match. The momentum going into the Champions League next midweek is as imperative as are the three points towards the Scudetto.









Further forward, Cuadrado is suspended after picking up a yellow card against Udinese. Talented youngster Marko Pjaca is expected to take the Colombian’s place. Centrally, Dybala continues to pull the strings behind Higuain and tough man Mandzukic occupies the left attacking wing. Luckily for Allegri, he has nearly an entirely healthy squad to select from going into the crux of the season. Even having rotated players in the last few weeks, the strength of the formation and flexibility of the players have produced results.



Juventus need to be wary of a potentially threatening Milan currently sitting in seventh position, but only three points from fourth placed Lazio. The Rossoneri are amidst an ongoing media flurry of confusion concerning the Chinese takeover. Montella’s aspirations of Europe will be an ongoing push for his club, thus making his side a tough opponent with a point to prove. In addition, they can approach the game knowing they have already beaten Juve this year.

As the Champions League return leg quickly approaches, Juventus need to remain focused on the task at hand. Their next two games can be a testament as to how well they have progressed since the formation change in mid-January. On the other hand, should the Old Lady continue to struggle to create chances the way they did in Udine, Milan will be given hope. Regardless of the result, Allegri will want a well composed match with intelligent defending and quality attacking, essentially giving the Bianconeri the balance they need going into their Champions League return leg Tuesday against Porto.

Probable Starting Lineup:

Buffon; D. Alves, Bonucci, Barzagli, Alex Sandro; Khedira, Pjanic; Pjaca, Dybala, Mandzukic; Higuain





David Baleno