It’s a Friday night blockbuster in Serie A as runaway league leaders Juventus host Milan at the J Stadium. Max Allegri’s squad has the chance to put an 11 point cushion between themselves and second placed Roma if they avenge their defeat inflicted on them by the Rossoneri back in October.



Milan will arrive in Turin buoyed by recent results which has put them back in with a chance of claiming a European spot next season.



Juventus will be without Giorgio Chiellini and the suspended Cuadrado as Allegri seems to prefer using Barzagli and Asamoah on the wings over Lichtsteiner and Alex Sandro. Milan on the other hand will be without the injured Abate-Montolivo-Suso and Bonaventura. Locatelli also misses tonight's clash because of the flu. Kick-off is set for 20h45 Italy time as you can watch the game with us here.



Here are both clubs confirmed starting lineups:



JUVENTUS (4-2-3-1): Buffon; Barzagli, Bonucci, Benatia, Asamoah; Khedira, Pjanic; Dani Alves, Dybala, Mandzukic; Higuain



MILAN (4-3-3): Donnarumma; De Sciglio, Zapata, Paletta, Romagnoli; Bertolacci, Sosa, Pasalic; Deulofeu, Bacca, Ocampos



Watch the action here thanks to Opta :