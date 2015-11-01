In what promises to be a feisty game in Turin, Massimiliano Allegri’s Juventus will welcome Vincenzo Montella’s resurgent AC Milan on Friday evening, with revenge probably playing on their minds.





The two sides have already met each other as many as three times this term, with each side winning once and the SuperCoppa Italia clash ending in a draw, yielding a penalty-shootout win for the rossoneri. The league game though, saw a Manuel Locatelli stunner hand Montella’s men all three points and help Milan close in on the top of the table. However, things have changed since that game and Juventus have tightened their grip on the Scudetto whilst Milan have failed to build on an impressive start to the campaign.

The Old Lady are eight points clear of second-placed Roma as things stand, whereas Milan are seventh in the table, just three points adrift of fourth-placed Lazio. They are currently eight points clear of eighth placed Fiorentina, who suffered a 2-1 loss to Milan last month.

During their stuttering run, Milan had failed to pick up a single victory in all competitions and had fallen below La Viola in the table. Their recent form is much better, having not lost a single game since their disappointing 1-0 loss at San Siro to Sampdoria, drawing only against top four rivals Lazio.





Their last game saw Chievo Verona fall to a 3-1 defeat at San Siro, as a Carlos Bacca brace and a late Gianluca Lapadula strike made up for the Colombian’s failed first-half spot-kick. Jonathan de Guzman had cancelled out Bacca’s strike, but Milan’s second half showing was enough to send Rolando Maran’s men packing.

The rossoneri have the seventh best away form in the league and will come up against a Juve side that has the best home record this term. Milan has lost four games away from home, but has also won six.

In terms of getting the goals, Montella’s side are ninth best and have racked up a tally of 40 goals, two less than high-flying Atalanta. When it comes to defending, Milan are seventh and despite having one of the best defensive records early on, they have failed to maintain there good start.

The game on Friday will see Milan make do with the absences of some of their key players including Giacomo Bonaventura and Ignazio Abate. Suso, who sustained a thigh-injury against Chievo, is a doubt too.

Probable Starting Line-up:



Donnarumma; Abate, Paletta, Romagnoli, Vangioni; Kucka, Locatelli, Pasalic, Deulofeu, Bacca, Ocampos



​



Kaustubh Pandey