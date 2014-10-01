It has been a glorious week for the Old Lady as their treble dream continued with an impressive away 2-0 victory over Monaco in the Champions League semi-final first-leg. There is no time to celebrate or even consider looking past the weekend fixture though, as Juventus play host to cross city rivals Torino in the Derby della Mole.



Juve sit comfortably at the top of the Serie A table, with nine points separating them from second placed Roma. Max Allegri will likely look to this weekend’s fixture as an opportunity to rest some of his players. Meanwhile, Sinisa Mihajlovic brings his Torino squad to the J Stadium in quite resilient form. The visitors have not lost a game since the middle of March, and will want to unbalance the Scudetto champions in their lone match between Champions League commitments.











In the midfield, Sami Khedira is likely to return to the starting XI after sitting out the Champions League midweek clash through suspension. Miralem Pjanic is poised to take up his normal role alongside the German in the centre of the midfield, as both a play-maker and a ball winner in the defensive role. Allegri seems content to remain consistent with his attacking front four. Colombian Cuadrado returns after his midweek break, alongside the favoured forwards Dybala and Higuain with Sturaro possibly coming in to replace Mandzukic. Since Allegri’s switch to the 4-2-3-1 formation, the front four have benefitted greatly in terms of time on field and increased attacking flexibility.

After a successful voyage to France just a few days ago, Juventus regroup to focus on their other important priority, Scudetto number six. With a substantial lead over Roma and only four rounds to play, the Bianconeri are in pole-position once again. A derby victory would only further extend that comfort zone. With one eye on the return leg with Monaco on Tuesday, Allegri is expected to rest almost his entire defence, including Buffon. Lichtsteiner, Barzagli, Benatia, and Asamoah are all expected to line up for the Bianconeri, with Neto deputising between the posts.In the midfield, Sami Khedira is likely to return to the starting XI after sitting out the Champions League midweek clash through suspension. Miralem Pjanic is poised to take up his normal role alongside the German in the centre of the midfield, as both a play-maker and a ball winner in the defensive role. Allegri seems content to remain consistent with his attacking front four. Colombian Cuadrado returns after his midweek break, alongside the favoured forwards Dybala and Higuain with Sturaro possibly coming in to replace Mandzukic. Since Allegri’s switch to the 4-2-3-1 formation, the front four have benefitted greatly in terms of time on field and increased attacking flexibility.









In defence Torino boasts an all Italian back line with Zappacosta and Molinaro flanking the combo of Rossettini and Moretti. Torino know well the emotional lift that a derby victory can bring, and they will be well prepared to keep Juve on their back foot after playing a midweek match on the road.

Mihajlovic brings a motivated and hungry Torino side to the J Stadium. The most prolific player for the Granata is definitely Andrea Belotti, whose 25 Serie A goals have attracted attention from across the continent. Belotti’s support in attack comes from Iago Falque and Ljajic, both of whom are skilled players with creative attributes. Acquah and Baselli will occupy the centre of the field and will be responsible for containing the ever present and often dominant Juventus midfield.In defence Torino boasts an all Italian back line with Zappacosta and Molinaro flanking the combo of Rossettini and Moretti. Torino know well the emotional lift that a derby victory can bring, and they will be well prepared to keep Juve on their back foot after playing a midweek match on the road.

The past results between these two clubs have typically gone in favour of the Old Lady. Juve are in a comfortable position in the standings and do not necessarily need to push on for three points. Meanwhile Torino face a challenge as they have only overcome their city rivals once in the last ten matches.



Probable Starting Line-Ups:



Juventus (4-2-3-1) Neto; Lichtsteiner, Barzagli, Benatia, Asamoah; Khedira, Pjanic; Cuadrado, Dybala, Sturaro; Higuain



​Torino (4-2-3-1) Hart; Zappacosta, Rossettini, Moretti, Molinaro; Acquah, Baselli; Iago Falque, Ljajic, Boye; Belotti

David Baleno