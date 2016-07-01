Confirmed lineups: Lazio-Napoli

Lazio are set to host Napoli in what should be a very entertaining game indeed. Sarri's club are still perfect as they accumulated 12 points out of their first four Serie A games where as Inzaghi's Lazio have accumulated 10 points out of their first 4 games. Both of these two teams are playing very well as both coaches deserve a lot of credit. It remains to be seen if Inzaghi and Sarri will rest a few of their players for this game but Insigne-Mertens and Callejon should get the nod up front for Napoli where as Immobile and Luis Alberto should guide Lazio's attack. This should be a cracking game between two squads who play a very attractive style of football. Kick-off is set for 20H45 Italy time as you can watch the game live with us here on Calciomercato.com.



CONFIRMED LINEUPS



Lazio: Strakosha; Bastos, de Vrij, Radu; Basta, Parolo, Leiva, Milinkovic, Lulic; Luis Alberto, Immobile.



Napoli: Reina; Maggio, Albiol, Koulibaly, Ghoulam; Allan, Jorginho, Hamsik; Callejon, Mertens, Insigne.





Follow the game Live here thanks to the OPTA widgets: